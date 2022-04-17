New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $26,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,306,000 after purchasing an additional 181,671 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $103.28 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

