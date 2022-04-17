New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ares Management by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $9,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $4,296,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARES opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

