New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $27,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 24.3% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,944,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,169,000 after purchasing an additional 379,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,764,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,327,000 after buying an additional 126,527 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,145,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,688,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the third quarter worth about $131,795,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after buying an additional 37,508 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD stock opened at $170.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.61 and its 200 day moving average is $235.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $165.01 and a 1-year high of $284.07.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.13. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.10.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

