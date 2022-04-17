New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $26.94 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.15% of Celanese worth $26,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Celanese by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,995,000 after buying an additional 61,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,281,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

CE stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

