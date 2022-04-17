New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,822 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.61% of Ryder System worth $27,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $64.02 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

