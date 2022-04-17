New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.66 Million Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $27,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.86 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.