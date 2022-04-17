Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,068 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Masco worth $27,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,573 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

