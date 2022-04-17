New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 61,943 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,943 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $27,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $74.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day moving average is $73.68.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

