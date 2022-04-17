Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stake Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,944 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of Invesco worth $27,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 108,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, with a total value of $22,090,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.00 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.42 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

