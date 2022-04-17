New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $27.65 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.31% of Lithia Motors worth $27,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,462,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after acquiring an additional 264,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $92,347,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD opened at $290.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $318.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $406.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

