Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Generac worth $28,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 1,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.25.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $251.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $250.06 and a one year high of $524.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

