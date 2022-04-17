W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $27,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $491.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.16 and a fifty-two week high of $529.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

