DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $1.76 Million in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of STORE Capital by 101.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE STOR opened at $29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.23. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

