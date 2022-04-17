Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,755 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vericel were worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of VCEL opened at $36.76 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -216.24 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Vericel from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

