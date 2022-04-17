Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $713.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $681.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $663.44. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.70 and a 52 week high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

