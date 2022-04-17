Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 677,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310,455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,999 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $23,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

Shares of CL stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.