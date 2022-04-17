iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 124.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,768 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 1.10% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $27,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COMT opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $45.51.

