Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $63,000.

TLT stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $120.38 and a 52-week high of $155.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.202 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

