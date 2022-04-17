Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 909 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

A stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.66. The company has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.06 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

