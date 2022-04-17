Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.49. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.73.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

