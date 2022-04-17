iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,924,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 262,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

