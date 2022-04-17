New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.56 Million Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 64,931 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.49% of MaxLinear worth $28,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $77.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total value of $794,273.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,959 shares of company stock worth $2,521,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.