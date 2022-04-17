Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $349,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 223.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15.
TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Trade Desk Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.