Fisher Asset Management LLC Takes $349,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,803 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 223.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

