Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $344,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BIL opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $91.50.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.