Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $344,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Shares of BIL opened at $91.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $91.50.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.