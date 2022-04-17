New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,826 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of BeiGene worth $28,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth about $12,298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BeiGene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BeiGene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $426.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.50.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.