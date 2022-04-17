Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

BATS:USHY opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17.

