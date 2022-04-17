Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 73,917 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.69% of TCG BDC worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TCG BDC by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in TCG BDC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $770.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.97%. This is a boost from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 47.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,770.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

