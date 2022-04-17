Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PH opened at $273.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.72 and its 200 day moving average is $303.16.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.67.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

