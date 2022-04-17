Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $460.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

