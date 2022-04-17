MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in MarketAxess by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.56.

Shares of MKTX opened at $265.45 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.30 and a 1 year high of $545.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

