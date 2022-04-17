iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $130.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $118.60 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

