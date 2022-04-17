New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 733,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 59,713 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.77% of Horace Mann Educators worth $28,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HMN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

