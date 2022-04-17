Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,859 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $47.45 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $52.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23.

