Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 328 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RXI opened at $149.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $167.94. iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $187.83.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.