Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,009 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after buying an additional 27,027 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 212,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.71. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

