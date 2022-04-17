2,567 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 151.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 190,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,545,000 after purchasing an additional 114,558 shares during the period.
VOE opened at $149.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $147.08.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
