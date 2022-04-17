TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $120.88 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

