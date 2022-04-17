Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $160.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average of $174.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $150.13 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

