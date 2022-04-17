Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth $34,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

