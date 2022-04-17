Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 105.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,894,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,242,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,046.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 275,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 251,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 191,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $27.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

