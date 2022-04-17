Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,519 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,892 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,337,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,466,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,937,000 after purchasing an additional 190,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,622,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,226,000 after purchasing an additional 70,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.