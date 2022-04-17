Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Position Boosted by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

CLDT stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.30.

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

