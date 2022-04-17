Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,992,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,904,000 after purchasing an additional 173,940 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,197,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,766,000 after acquiring an additional 240,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

UBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.