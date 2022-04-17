Analyzing Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) & Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB)

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) and Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Web Blockchain Media’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tufin Software Technologies $110.95 million 4.28 -$36.93 million ($1.00) -12.90 Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Web Blockchain Media has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tufin Software Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Tufin Software Technologies has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tufin Software Technologies and Web Blockchain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tufin Software Technologies 0 5 1 0 2.17 Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.68%.

Profitability

This table compares Tufin Software Technologies and Web Blockchain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tufin Software Technologies -33.28% -62.67% -24.35% Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy management service for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud applications and workloads. In addition, the company provides vulnerability mitigation app that enables organizations to prioritize remediation?and mitigation?efforts by enhancing vulnerability scanner output with network insights. It sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Web Blockchain Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

