Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $464,000 Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,387,000 after acquiring an additional 82,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,502,000 after buying an additional 60,240 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,926 shares of company stock worth $24,334,246. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.35.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.