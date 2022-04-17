Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 296 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

Shares of NOC opened at $467.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $490.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

