Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Makes New $7.08 Million Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Upstart as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $1,466,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 11,964 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $5,667,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 65.9% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of -0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.27. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,874 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,789 over the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.21.

Upstart Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.