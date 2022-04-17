Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 928,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,722 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 565,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 353,061 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 607,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 362,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $175.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Prospect Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.