Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,304 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.04 and its 200 day moving average is $156.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

