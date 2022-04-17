Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.20% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.8% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 51,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 25.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNL opened at $21.97 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.